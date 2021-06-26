Previous
poppy up close by gijsje
Photo 3336

poppy up close

Taken some time ago. Most of them have finished blooming now.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Maggiemae ace
They are really quite incredible in the centre! Fav for clarity!
June 25th, 2021  
Pyrrhula
Mooie close up. Ze zijn er ook maar kort. Een paar dagen op z`n hoogst. Maar er zijn nu bloemen genoeg om te fotograferen.
June 25th, 2021  
Julie Ryan
Gorgeous!
June 25th, 2021  
