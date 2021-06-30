Sign up
Photo 3340
white foxglove
Nice to see a white foxglove among the pink and purple. Isn't it a beauty?
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
1
0
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
28th June 2021 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beth
Nice picture. These are such interestnig flowers.
June 29th, 2021
