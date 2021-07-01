Previous
flowering potato field by gijsje
Photo 3341

flowering potato field

Just across the road, next to the foxgloves: https://365project.org/gijsje/365/2021-06-14
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
915% complete

Babs ace
How lovely, the flowers look like snow.
June 30th, 2021  
Pyrrhula
Prachtig toch. Heb Zondag j.l. ook wat van deze gemaakt. Fav.
June 30th, 2021  
Lin ace
Wonderful pov - Fav
July 1st, 2021  
