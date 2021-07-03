Sign up
Photo 3343
first hollyhock
The first flower, there are many more to come.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
5
3
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
hollyhock
Pyrrhula
Prachtige close up. Fav,
July 2nd, 2021
katy
ace
Spectacular detail of this gorgeous flower. We used to have these in my yard when I was a kid. We don’t have them where I live now!
July 2nd, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So pretty Bep, heb Jij die in jouw tuin??
July 2nd, 2021
Allison Williams
ace
I never noticed the beauty inside the flower. Thank you for sharing.
July 2nd, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Absolutely beautiful! I must look inside a hollyhock next time! fav
July 2nd, 2021
