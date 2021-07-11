Sign up
Photo 3351
sheep in the sunset
Driving home after a lovely evening with friends we saw this idyllic scenery.
Best viewed on black.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
2
1
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
SLT-A58
Taken
10th July 2021 9:06pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
sheep
,
heather
Lou Ann
ace
Oh how lovely. I love the touch of sunset on the sheep and the sky reflections in the bits of water.
July 10th, 2021
Babs
ace
Lovely rural scene.
July 10th, 2021
