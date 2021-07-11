Previous
sheep in the sunset by gijsje
Photo 3351

sheep in the sunset

Driving home after a lovely evening with friends we saw this idyllic scenery.
Best viewed on black.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Lou Ann ace
Oh how lovely. I love the touch of sunset on the sheep and the sky reflections in the bits of water.
July 10th, 2021  
Babs ace
Lovely rural scene.
July 10th, 2021  
