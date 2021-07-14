Sign up
Photo 3354
Heracleum
Common names hogweed or cow parsnip.
The genus name Heracleum was described by Carl Linnaeus in 1753. It derives from the Ancient Greek Ἡράκλειος (Hērákleios) "of Heracles", referring to the mythological hero.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
1
1
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
heracleum
Pyrrhula
Mooie close up en view.
July 13th, 2021
