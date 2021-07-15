Previous
Linaria vulgaris by gijsje
Photo 3355

Linaria vulgaris

Also known as the common toadflax, yellow toadflax or butter-and-eggs.
In Dutch: leeuwenbekje (Lion's mouth)
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe).
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Butter and eggs is much nicer than 'vulgarise' Nothing vulgar aoub this sweet flower!
July 14th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my how beautiful they are!
July 14th, 2021  
