Photo 3355
Linaria vulgaris
Also known as the common toadflax, yellow toadflax or butter-and-eggs.
In Dutch: leeuwenbekje (Lion's mouth)
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
2
1
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
Tags
linaria vulgaris leeuwenbekje
Maggiemae
ace
Butter and eggs is much nicer than 'vulgarise' Nothing vulgar aoub this sweet flower!
July 14th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my how beautiful they are!
July 14th, 2021
