beautiful nature by gijsje
beautiful nature

Just 'around the corner'.

For my Dutch followers: this is Deurzer diepje. Does anyone of you know where to find this?
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
