Photo 3378
Alchemilla
Lady's mantle after the rain.
Best viewed on black.
Not much time to comment, granddaughters are staying here for a couple of days.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
1
0
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
3378
photos
102
followers
81
following
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
3377
3378
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-T9
Tags
alchemilla
,
vrouwenmantel
Maggiemae
ace
I expect granddaughters are noticing how much time you spend on the computer! You should show them this nice botanical photo!
August 7th, 2021
