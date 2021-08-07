Previous
Next
Alchemilla by gijsje
Photo 3378

Alchemilla

Lady's mantle after the rain.
Best viewed on black.
Not much time to comment, granddaughters are staying here for a couple of days.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
925% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I expect granddaughters are noticing how much time you spend on the computer! You should show them this nice botanical photo!
August 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise