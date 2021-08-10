Previous
dragonfly by gijsje
dragonfly

We visited a sculpture exhibition in a beautiful monumental garden not far from we we live.
Spotted this 'attacking' dragonfly.
10th August 2021

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Lou Ann ace
Oh my this is such a great capture. The dragonfly looks so long from this angle!
August 9th, 2021  
Pyrrhula
Leuke vondst . De libelle lijkt mij niet onder de indruk van de beelden te zijn.
August 9th, 2021  
Shirley ace
Such an interesting sculpture…..the dragonfly seems to agree
August 9th, 2021  
