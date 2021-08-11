Sign up
Photo 3382
glass art
Pictures taken in the sculpture garden last Sunday.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
granddaughters
bruni
ace
Wow that looks great. I bet the grandchildren loved it.
August 10th, 2021
Lin
ace
How cool
August 10th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely edit. Looks very Victorian to me.
August 10th, 2021
