Photo 3385
grasshopper
Hubby spotted this grasshopper and took a picture.
I did a bit of editing.
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
1
0
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
3384
3385
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
SLT-A58
Taken
13th August 2021 4:28pm
grasshopper
Sarah Bremner
ace
Great photo. Nature is wonderful
August 13th, 2021
