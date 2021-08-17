Sign up
Photo 3388
fuchias
Beautifully flowering thanks to hubby's green thumb/green fingers.
Forgot to remove the car...;-)
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
fuchsias
Kitty Hawke
ace
They are such pretty little flowers.
August 16th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh ! this is absolutely beautiful - one of my favourite fuchsia - so full of flowers - your hubby is a flower genius ! fav
August 16th, 2021
