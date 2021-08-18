Previous
white lily by gijsje
Photo 3389

white lily

One stem, four flowers and two more to come out.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Babs ace
What a beauty.
August 17th, 2021  
KWind ace
Pretty! I bet they smell lovely!
August 17th, 2021  
