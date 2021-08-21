Previous
Monarda by gijsje
Monarda

Picture taken in the landscape and sculpture garden in a neighbouring village.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monarda_didyma
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
929% complete

judith deacon ace
I've tried growing these with no success. Such a saturated colour.
August 20th, 2021  
Lin ace
Love the composition
August 20th, 2021  
