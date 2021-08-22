Sign up
Photo 3393
Sedum
Another picture of the beautiful flowers in the landscape and sculpture garden. The German words on the sign mean 'purple carpet'
Sooc, no post processing.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
sedum
katy
ace
Wonderful patterns, colors, and textures in this photo! Fantastic the way it fills the frame.
August 21st, 2021
Babs
ace
Love how you have filled the frame.
August 21st, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely carpet of sedum , with wonderful colours , patterns and textures !
August 21st, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Very pretty ground cover! I could do with some of this!
August 22nd, 2021
