Sedum by gijsje
Another picture of the beautiful flowers in the landscape and sculpture garden. The German words on the sign mean 'purple carpet'
Sooc, no post processing.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

katy ace
Wonderful patterns, colors, and textures in this photo! Fantastic the way it fills the frame.
August 21st, 2021  
Babs ace
Love how you have filled the frame.
August 21st, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely carpet of sedum , with wonderful colours , patterns and textures !
August 21st, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Very pretty ground cover! I could do with some of this!
August 22nd, 2021  
