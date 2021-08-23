Previous
a nice present by gijsje
a nice present

Friends we've known for years came to visit us. Somehow we lost track of each other, but it was nice to meet after a very long time.
A bowl fulled with fruit from their own garden was a lovely present.
23rd August 2021

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely to see your friends and recieve these healthy and fresh fruit from their garden - You have created a wonderful still life with the fresh produce - - fav
August 22nd, 2021  
