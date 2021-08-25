Sign up
Photo 3396
lichen
Spotted these on the railing of a bridge.
Best viewed on black
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
2
0
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
24th August 2021 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lichen
,
korstmos
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Always so fascinating and interesting in design - it reminds me of sponges and seaweeds ! Lovely muted colour tones and interesting textures in both wood and lichen ! fav
August 24th, 2021
Babs
ace
I love lichen, what an interesting shot of textures.
August 24th, 2021
