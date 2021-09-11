Previous
geraniums by gijsje
Photo 3413

geraniums

Hubby turned 78 yesterday. We had a lovely family get-together and everyone admired his geraniums. They are doing well this year.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Maggiemae ace
I tried to make something like this in one part of our garden and in comparison with this nicely arranged one, mine is a mish mash!
September 10th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Splashing colors. Proficiat met je man.
September 10th, 2021  
bruni ace
Happy Birthday to your hubby (yesterday). I love his geraniums. how did he made out with his splendid fuchsia.
September 10th, 2021  
