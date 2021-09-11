Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3413
geraniums
Hubby turned 78 yesterday. We had a lovely family get-together and everyone admired his geraniums. They are doing well this year.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
3413
photos
102
followers
80
following
935% complete
View this month »
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
3412
3413
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
8th September 2021 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
geraniums
Maggiemae
ace
I tried to make something like this in one part of our garden and in comparison with this nicely arranged one, mine is a mish mash!
September 10th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Splashing colors. Proficiat met je man.
September 10th, 2021
bruni
ace
Happy Birthday to your hubby (yesterday). I love his geraniums. how did he made out with his splendid fuchsia.
September 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close