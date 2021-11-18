Previous
Nasturtium by gijsje
Nasturtium

All of the above-ground parts of the plants are edible. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tropaeolum_majus
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Corinne C ace
Pretty and edible a superb combination!
November 17th, 2021  
Pyrrhula
Er gaan dagen voorbij dat deze niet op mijn menu staan. In de tuin zijn ze ook mooi.
November 17th, 2021  
Julie Ryan
Love all the pretty water drops
November 17th, 2021  
