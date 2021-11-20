picturesque

Previous
We took a short trip to the south-east of our province and spotted this lovely house.
This photo is sooc, the grass really had that green colour.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
katy ace
It is a lovely large house! You have composed this photo of it very well!
November 19th, 2021  
Pyrrhula
Was het voorheen geen boerderij met voorhuis en stal? Mooi gerestaureerd
November 19th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
What a big roof it has - do you think they kept animals up in the attic in the winter? A most unusual house but I love it!
November 19th, 2021  
