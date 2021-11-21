Sign up
Photo 3484
rural
A dull and grey November day.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
3
0
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Sporen Maken
But a lovely rural picture
November 20th, 2021
bruni
ace
Enough light to this picture clearly.
November 20th, 2021
Pyrrhula
Leuk oud arbeiders woningkje. Ik heb ze nog gekend in hun oude staat.waar het achterste gedeeltje nog schuur was. Vaak kon je tussen de pannen de hemel nog zien.
November 20th, 2021
