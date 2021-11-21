Previous
rural by gijsje
Photo 3484

rural

A dull and grey November day.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Sporen Maken
But a lovely rural picture
November 20th, 2021  
bruni ace
Enough light to this picture clearly.
November 20th, 2021  
Pyrrhula
Leuk oud arbeiders woningkje. Ik heb ze nog gekend in hun oude staat.waar het achterste gedeeltje nog schuur was. Vaak kon je tussen de pannen de hemel nog zien.
November 20th, 2021  
