Photo 3485
dark November trees
I spotted these trees in the neighbourhood of the house on yesterday's picture.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
20th November 2021 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
FBailey
ace
Very nice!
November 21st, 2021
