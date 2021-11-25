Sign up
Photo 3488
cleaning the gutters
Our house is surrounded by trees; most of the leaves have fallen down now, so it's about time for a cleanup.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
2
0
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe).
3488
photos
104
followers
82
following
955% complete
3481
3482
3483
3484
3485
3486
3487
3488
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
started in January 2011
Tags
leaves
,
hubby
,
gutters
Pyrrhula
Dit is nog te doen . De onze zitten boven de eerste etage. Te hoog voor mij .
November 24th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So much to do when the trees shed their leaves ! - hubby is doing a good job there !
November 24th, 2021
