cleaning the gutters by gijsje
Photo 3488

cleaning the gutters

Our house is surrounded by trees; most of the leaves have fallen down now, so it's about time for a cleanup.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Pyrrhula
Dit is nog te doen . De onze zitten boven de eerste etage. Te hoog voor mij .
November 24th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So much to do when the trees shed their leaves ! - hubby is doing a good job there !
November 24th, 2021  
