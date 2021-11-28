Previous
countryside by gijsje
Photo 3491

countryside

I like the rusticity of this part of our province.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Corinne C ace
Very pretty composition with the tree in the front
November 27th, 2021  
