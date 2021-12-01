Sign up
Photo 3494
fuchsia
Still looking beautifully.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
2
0
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
3494
photos
104
followers
82
following
957% complete
3487
3488
3489
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
Views
10
2
started in January 2011
DSC-HX90V
28th November 2021 12:44pm
Tags
fuchsia
Pyrrhula
Die houden het nog lang vol. Bij nachtvorst binnen halen.
Leuk gedaan zo met die circel.
November 30th, 2021
katy
ace
They are so pretty and I love the way you processed the photo to make it art.
November 30th, 2021
365 Project
