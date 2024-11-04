Father and daughter

On this picture you see my husband and my daughter. After a very long and stressfull break I'm trying to come back.

A lot of things happened. Because of husband's healthiness we took the decision to move into a smaller house (no garden). We found an apartment with all conveniences and we moved in August 2023.

Unfortunately husband did not get better and he died in July 2024.

I don't think I can post a picture every day, I'm looking forward to seeing your pictures and reading your comments.I hope to see my old friends and followers.

