Father and daughter by gijsje
1 / 365

Father and daughter

On this picture you see my husband and my daughter. After a very long and stressfull break I'm trying to come back.
A lot of things happened. Because of husband's healthiness we took the decision to move into a smaller house (no garden). We found an apartment with all conveniences and we moved in August 2023.
Unfortunately husband did not get better and he died in July 2024.
I don't think I can post a picture every day, I'm looking forward to seeing your pictures and reading your comments.I hope to see my old friends and followers.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise