four generations
Tiis is me, my daughter Ellen, her daughter Raya and last but not least Raya's lovely baby daughter Alaya.
5th November 2024
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Bep
Problems with my camera. I can't take pictures, so I'm afraid I'll have to go to my archives.
I have no idea where I can find all my 365 photo's. I started in 2011. I also miss a list of my friends and followers.
November 5th, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Love the generations photos. They are so precious and this is beautiful.
November 5th, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
If you click on a friend's name that you recognise you can look below at list of their friends. Then I think you can connect with people you remember.
Not sure if / how you can recover your previous photos 🤔
November 5th, 2024
