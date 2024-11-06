Sign up
3 / 365
autumn colours
I took this picture some years ago.in november.
It's hard to get used to living in a house with no garden at all, I do have a balcony for some potplants now.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
started in January 2011
DSC-HX90V
8th November 2021 5:00pm
colours
,
äutumn
carol white
ace
Lovely autumn colours
November 6th, 2024
Anne
ace
Super autumn colours - no matter the year!
November 6th, 2024
