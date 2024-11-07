Sign up
4 / 365
Days like this will never come back.
I can't find the rihht words for a descrption.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
autumn
,
garden
,
husband
Pat Knowles
ace
Bep! You're back, how lovely to see you! Just caught up with your news, so very sorry to hear of your dear husbands passing…..life will be hard but hopefully 365 & all us previous followers will help you in. A very evocative photo but I lovely photo to have. Precious.
November 7th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Such a beautiful image and even more poignant now
November 7th, 2024
