A lovely place to live. by gijsje
A lovely place to live.

Wouldn't it be lovely to live in a place like this? A beautiful house, surrounded by nature.
Picture was taken somewhere in the south-west of my province.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
