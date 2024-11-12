Previous
one of the many canals in Drenthe by gijsje
one of the many canals in Drenthe

Drenthe is a prvince in the north-east of the Netherlands; it has beauttful nature: woods, heather, canals etc.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
KWind ace
Pretty fall colours and reflections.
November 12th, 2024  
