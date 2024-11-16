Sign up
Previous
11 / 365
Nice reflections
Found this picture in my archives. Still having problems with my camera.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-H7
Taken
14th November 2012 3:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
trees
Anne
ace
Super reflections Bep
November 16th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
That’s very pretty.
November 16th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely reflections!
November 16th, 2024
