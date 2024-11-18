Sign up
Previous
13 / 365
lunch with my daughter
Daughter Judith and I enjoyed a delicious lunch.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
1
0
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
lunch
,
judith
Pat Knowles
ace
Looking good Bep. Nothing nicer th an out to lunch with a daughter!
November 18th, 2024
