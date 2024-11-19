Sign up
just married: daughter Judith and her husband Jaco
They celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary today.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
anniversary
,
wedding
,
judith and jaco
Bep
You can see three hands here;the tiny hand belongs to Ida, their 5 months old daughter,
I love this picture.
November 19th, 2024
