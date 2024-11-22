Previous
22-11-2024 by gijsje
22-11-2024

Photo from the archives. We visited our daughter and her family. They live in Leiden, a wonderful university town in the west of our country..
In the picture M, my husband, granddaughter Siri, son-in-law Jaco, granddaughter Ida.
Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
