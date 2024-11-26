Sign up
19 / 365
me and my daughters
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Bep
I really don't remember when this picture was taken, but I do remember where. My daughters are 57 and 51 now.
November 26th, 2024
