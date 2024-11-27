Previous
colleagues
colleagues

A get-together with four of my former library colleagues.
We try to meet every now and then and there's always a lot to talk about.

Bep

Bep
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
