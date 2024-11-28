Sign up
Previous
22 / 365
in he library
My husband was invited to read to library visitors. He loved to write and tell stories.
A lovely memory.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
0
0
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Views
0
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-T9
Taken
14th May 2009 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
library
