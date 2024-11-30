Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
23 / 365
beech
Can you imagine that sometimes I'm a little bit homesick for our previous house and the wonderdul beeech tree in the front garden.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
23
photos
11
followers
13
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-T9
Taken
9th November 2008 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I immediately knew this was a photo of your previous home - keep strong Bep - things can only get better !
November 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close