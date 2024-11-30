Previous
beech by gijsje
beech

Can you imagine that sometimes I'm a little bit homesick for our previous house and the wonderdul beeech tree in the front garden.
Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
I immediately knew this was a photo of your previous home - keep strong Bep - things can only get better !
November 30th, 2024  
