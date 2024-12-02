Previous
autumn orange by gijsje
25 / 365

autumn orange

Spotted these wonderful orange trees and hedges in the garden of a nearby farm.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Photo Details

