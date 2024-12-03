Sign up
simply beautiful
Spotted this in a neighbouring village. I love the combination of colours..
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
2
1
1
started in January 2011
DSC-HX90V
24th September 2021 3:53pm
carol white
ace
A lovely composition and capture. Fav 😊
December 3rd, 2024
