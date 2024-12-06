Sign up
29 / 365
playing scrabble
My brother and his friend love to play scrabble.
They take it very seriously, it's a kind of competition and as far as I know she leads the game.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Tags
brother
scrabble
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great game - I play a lot of solo on line version !
December 6th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
You can tell just by the way he’s sitting he’s really into it. There with his little book of notes too!
December 6th, 2024
