Previous
30 / 365
work of art
Painted by granddaughter Raya for her Grandfather and grandmother ( opa and oma}.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
0
0
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
30
photos
11
followers
14
following
8% complete
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-T9
Taken
22nd October 2012 9:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting by raya
