Previous
christmas time by gijsje
31 / 365

christmas time

One of the restaurants in my new residence; that has a lot of.atmosphere, especially in his time of the year. I love the tiles.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact