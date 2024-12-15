Previous
nature by gijsje
nature

just one of the beautiful spots not far away from my previous home.
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
