43 / 365
for my 365 friends
Merry Christmas and a Happy 2025 to all of you.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Photo Details
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
13th December 2020 8:55pm
Anne
ace
I hope you are able to enjoy Christmas a little bep, and that 2025 brings you peace
December 22nd, 2024
