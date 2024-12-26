Previous
christmas sweaters by gijsje
49 / 365

christmas sweaters

Daughter Judith and her daughters Ia and Siri. Don't they look beautiful in their christmas outfits?
26th December 2024

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
