greatgrandaughter by gijsje
47 / 365

greatgrandaughter

She loves to draw;and she tells us that everything she creates is a balloon or a penguin. Doesn't she look wonderful in her christmas sweater?
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
