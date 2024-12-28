Sign up
48 / 365
Albert Camus quote
By clearing away a pile of papers I found this quote
I'll try to translate it:
Don't walk behind me
Maybe I'll not guide you
Don't walk in front of me
Maybe I'll not follow you
Just let's walk sige by side and
be my friend.
28th December 2024
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
