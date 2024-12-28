Previous
Albert Camus quote by gijsje
48 / 365

Albert Camus quote

By clearing away a pile of papers I found this quote
I'll try to translate it:

Don't walk behind me
Maybe I'll not guide you
Don't walk in front of me
Maybe I'll not follow you
Just let's walk sige by side and
be my friend.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact